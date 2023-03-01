news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Marco Cecchinato accesses the round of 16 of the Atp 250 tournament in Santiago de Chile, while Fabio Fognini is immediately eliminated.



The 30-year-old Sicilian tennis player n.91 in the world beat the 32-year-old Argentinian Facundo Bagnis (n.94) 6-2 3-6 7-6(7-3) in two hours and 19 minutes of play and tonight he will challenge the 28-year-old Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (n.84).



The 35-year-old Ligurian n.82 in ATP was instead overtaken by the 23-year-old Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry (n.76) for 6-1 7-6 after one hour and 47 minutes of play.



Lorenzo Musetti will make his debut tonight in the round of 16 against the Spanish Jaume Munar, while Riccardo Bonadio will face the Serbian Laslo Djere tomorrow. (HANDLE).

