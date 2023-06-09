Atratena biography – Chocó7días.com

Interesting biography. The formation of an indigenous place name under the Spanish impact (Chocó, Colombia).

By Sven Erik Isacsson, Swedish ethnographer and anthropologist (1947-2001), director of the Ethnographic Museum in Stockholm.

His ethnographic field of research was the Embera indigenous people of Colombia, among whom he had already lived in the late 1960s. Isacsson’s doctoral thesis dealt with the worldview of the Emberá and explained, among other things, their system of symbols and metaphors . In doing so, he relied on fieldwork. Isacsson also did fieldwork in Guyana, Brazil, Bolivia, and Peru and also had experience in ethnohistoric research, including in the great archives of Seville and Madrid.

Full text in

Summary:

The Colombian Pacific coast was a region of decisive importance for pre-Columbian cultural contacts with the rest of the hemisphere. Given the exuberant and almost impenetrable vegetation of the jungle, it is the rivers that constitute the natural and almost unique traffic routes still today.

And this is how the first explorations of the interior of the continent were carried out along the Atrato River during the expedition of Vasco Núñez de Balboa in the year 1511.

The name Atrato, which originally only had importance in the region of the river basin, is related to the Citarabiráes, a subgroup of the Embera who have now spread along the entire coastline. This name has gradually spread down the river, substituting the old name Darien, until it covered its entire course at the end of the 17th century.

In addition, a direct geographical and temporal relationship is perceived between the spread of the name Atrato and the migrations of the citarabiraes in colonial times. Parallel to the investigation of the name Atrato, the topography of the territory that crosses this river and its relationship with the various tribes that have disappeared today is analyzed.