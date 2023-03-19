Home News Atrato: $1,818 million for a covered sports center in Yuto
Atrato: $1,818 million for a covered sports center in Yuto

On March 8, the Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction and provision of a covered sports center in Yuto, worth 1,818 million pesos.

On March 3, the Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the execution of the annual operating component of the collective intervention plan (PIC) valid for 2023, for a value of 176 million pesos.

On February 3, 2023, the Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the program to strengthen culture, sports, road safety, and traditional productive practices for the comprehensive care of children, adolescents, youth, cultivators, and producer families. agricultural products of the municipality, for a value of 642 million pesos.

On February 3, 2023, the Atrato mayor’s office began the process to hire comprehensive care for 600 older adults in the municipality, for a value of 210 million pesos.

On January 12, 2023, the Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the provision of the school transportation service for students from the different locations of the Samurindó and Antonio Abad Hinestroza educational institutions for the 2023 term, for a value of 318 million pesos. .

