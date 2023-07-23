‘Atrato envenenao’: the footprint of mercury

“Atrato envenenao’: the trace of mercury”, follows the path of this toxic metal that comes down from the gold mines of the upper and middle Atrato, in Chocó, and enters the bodies of the Atrateños through fish: the basis of their diet. This documentary tells the story of people who came away with high levels of mercury, and who are already seeing the harmful effects on their health from mining contamination.

Screening at the Cinematheque with conversation: July 24, Monday, 5:00 pm, Room 3, Q&A Session

Panelists:

Camilo Andrés Garzón: Researcher of the documentary Atrato “Poisoned: the trace of mercury.” Editor of the Academic Chair and environmental journalist at La Silla Vacía. He studied Political Science and International Relations at the Universidad del Rosario. He with a master’s degree in Social Studies of Science at the National University of Colombia and in Science and Religion at the University of Oxford. PhD candidate in philosophy from the Austral University.

Daniela Amaya Rueda: Director and researcher of the documentary “Atrato Envenenao: la huella del mercurio”. Creative editor of La Silla Vacía. She studied Anthropology and Art History at the Universidad de los Andes. She was a consultant for the MAPP-OEA, the Center for Historical Memory, the NGO Sinestesia, and the Fundación Social.

Mauricio Cabrera: Coordinator of the update of the National Biodiversity Plan of Colombia with the Ministry of Environment and UNDP, WWF adviser, expert in mining, environmental and transport sector policy. He was Comptroller for the Environment, advisor on sectoral and mining-environmental issues at the Ministry of the Environment and deputy director of Sectoral Studies at Ideam.