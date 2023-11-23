Attack after visiting the Christmas market in Linz

According to police, a 79-year-old was attacked at lunchtime on Thursday at the Christmas market on the main square in Linz. Accordingly, the pensioner was on his way home after visiting the market. But suddenly the 79-year-old is said to have been grabbed tightly from behind by an unknown perpetrator. The mugger managed to reach into the 79-year-old’s jacket pocket and steal a cash amount of 200 euros. The victim was uninjured and went to the Landhaus police station to file a report. But the description of the perpetrator was vague and a search was unsuccessful.

