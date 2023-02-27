Home News Attack against ex-wife of Gustavo Petro in Bolívar
Attack against ex-wife of Gustavo Petro in Bolívar

On the afternoon of this Monday, February 27, the political leader Mary Luz Herran He was the victim of an attempted attack in the San Valentín corregimiento, in the municipality of Sebastián, Magdalena, just at the moment when he was attending a burial of a leader in that region.

Petro’s ex-wife is the current leader of Colombia Humana who was the victim of an attempted attack with a bullet in the middle of his transfer to another city by vehicle, the car that has armored glass prevented any injuries from appearing, so no injuries have been recorded so far.

In the first instance, the attack was announced by the leader of that political party in Magdalena, Nelson Armesto, which was confirmed by the victim who did not present any injuries after the event armed against him.

In the fact that left the inhabitants dismayed, The political leader reported that prior to the attack a police patrol accompanied her to an area of ​​Bolívar, where moments later he suffered an attempted assault with a firearm.

“When we went to Miltón’s funeral, leaving San Sebastián, a patrol accompanied me to Cicuco and later they shot at the vehicle, I don’t know what happens with the security for the leaders of Colombia Humana,” said Mary Luz.

