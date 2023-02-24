Through a post on Twitter, the senator-elect of the Alianza Verde Centro Esperanza Coalition and former presidential candidate Humberto de la Calle, joined the wave of comments revolving around Vice President Francia Márquez, this time in favor of the president.

Given the fact that today a wide variety of mentions have aroused for their displacement by helicopter and that it would have an important justification, they continue to raise accusations for and against France.

For his part, Humberto de la Calle declared on the morning of February 23, 2023 on Twitter that:

“The lynching of @FranciaMarquezM has a serious tinge of racism, classism and hijueputismo,” he commented on his account on the social network.

In his favor, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, also made his respective mention, who mentioned the following:

“What really bothers a lot of ill-gotten power people is that they have to live with someone who is different from them in their skin color and that they have well-gotten power.”

It is worth mentioning that the series of attacks began after it was revealed that the vice president lives in a house located in the Dapa corregimiento, located in the municipality of Yumbo, in Valle del Cauca and where she arrives by helicopter. Given this, several figures and leaders have spoken out against the conduct of the leader.

Among them was also the senator for the Democratic Center Party, María Fernanda Cabal, who mentioned on her Twitter account:

“How outrageous the tasty life of Francia Márquez! While patrolman Víctor Javier Palechor bled to death because there was no helicopter to take him out of Cauca and save his life, she uses that means of transportation to get to her house in Dapa”.

Francia Márquez explains why she travels by helicopter

Faced with this situation, Francia Márquez decided to upload a video in which she explained what would be the real reason why she must travel by this means of transport to her home and where she also denies that it is for giving herself “a life of luxury”.

His clarification on the situation was made through a live broadcast that lasted about 18 minutes on his Instagram profile. There she began by mentioning that about a month ago, when she was moving towards her house, they planted some explosives on her. For this reason, according to the president, President Gustavo Petro suggested that she use “the tools that the State has” in order to ensure her safety.

“This is not a thing of Francia Márquez, all the presidents, vice presidents and ministers have used the planes and helicopters that the State has, it does not have just one.” This, after María Fernanda Cabal assured that in the helicopter in which she traveled the president could have transferred the wounded soldier in Cauca.

There, the president continued her pronouncement saying that:

“This morning I speak to you honestly and from the bottom of my heart to tell you how my life has changed since I became vice president. And also to clarify the malicious comments that some try to spread.

In the course of the video, he explains that since he took office as vice-president, the threats against him have increased considerably, in addition to the fact that events have been presented that have exacerbated fear not only for his own integrity, but also for that of his family. .

He even mentioned that he had to leave the complex in which he lived after attempts to enter illegally were registered. He added that:

“I decided to find another place where I could live. From August to December (2022) I was looking for a place to live and people closed their doors to me, nobody wanted to rent a house to the Vice President. One person saw my despair because he had my family locked up in an apartment and offered me her house. She rented it to me ”.

He reiterated that this measure is taken as a guarantee of security in the face of the facts that have been added against him in recent months.

“I am very sorry for the Colombians who are dissatisfied with my presence here (…) I pay my rent with the salary that they pay me and I am not committing any crime there,” said Márquez. with Infobae

