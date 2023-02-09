Around 3 in the afternoon on Thursday, they attacked a police patrol with explosives and shots. National Police attached to the hydrocarbons group, leaving as a result an injured police officer when they were traveling through the rural area of ​​the municipality of The glorysouth of Cesar.

In the institutional truck several uniformed men were mobilizing on the road that leads to the corregimiento of La Mata when you felt the explosion and rifle bursts by criminals.

“According to the information provided, one of the police officers had a gunshot wound to the chest, support from the National Army was brought to the site BAEVV3 and staff from the La Gloria station.” reported a legal source.

The gunshot wounded is the patrolman Alfredo Rafael Barrios Maya, transferred to a care center by colleagues. Likewise, the patrol boat was affected by the explosive wave Helver Urbano Quintero.

The mayor of La Gloria, Jorge Eliecer Bull Rodriguezreported that the Army and the Police reinforced controls to verify that there were no more explosives in the area.

“So far there are no statements or knowledge of who the actors of that attack in the afternoon (Thursday) we will hold a safety council”, specified the president.

He also specified that for the moment the municipality He had not presented attacks.

“There have not been so many cases except last year with the attack on the Police substation in La Mata. Of rest La Gloria it has come calmly and it has been good in terms of security ”, pointed out Toro Rodríguez.