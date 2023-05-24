Attack against the police in Tibú: victims and first medical report of injured

On the afternoon of today, Wednesday, October 24, 2023, at a time when a National Police patrol was traveling to the facilities of the base of our National Army in Tibú (Norte de Santander), Unidentified criminals activated an explosive charge that left three dead and at least ten injured among uniformed officers and residents of this municipality.

Among the fatalities are the superintendent Angelo Raul Martinez Arevalothe patrolman Andres Idarraga Orozco and a woman who passed through the place. Additionally, Major Wilson Millán Triana, commander of the Tibú Police District, Mayor Édinson Niño Hernández and patrolmen Germán Yahir Gómez Monsalve, Brando Lec Coronado Aarón and Ezequiel Felipe Pérez Arciniegas were injured.

Police officer medical report victims of explosive attack in Tibú

The first medical report states that Patrolman Pérez Arciniegas had to be admitted to intensive care at the Erasmo Meoz University Hospital from the city of Cúcuta, while Major Millán and the other three uniformed men are stable.

The Institution put its air capabilities to immediately transfer the injured civilians to the same care center. In addition, The deputy director of the Institution, Brigadier General Tito Yesid Castellanos Tuay, went to the place of the facts to lead the investigation in the company of a team of experts in clarifying this type of criminal actions.

In addition, the official communiqué ensures that an interdisciplinary team was made available to assist the families of the victims. The great police family stands in solidarity with the loved ones of uniformed officers and civilians affected by the vile terrorist attack.

“The National Police condemns this new act of barbarity against civil society and the police of the country that mourns our country and offers a reward of up to 200 million pesos to anyone who provides information that allows them to find the whereabouts of those responsible.”points out the official communication.

Governor of Norte de Santander rejects attack against the Police in Tibú

After what happened, the Norte de Santander Governor’s Office ruled on the matter: “Norte Santandereans cannot bear more deaths or violent actions by armed groups. We reject the facts that killed several people in the municipality of Tibú, and who mourn their families and the department that yearns for peace so much. Tomorrow there was going to be a security council with the Minister of Defense in Tibú, and it is not fair that this population continues to be the victim of terrorist attacks”.

In the official communication, they add: “Enough of so much violence against citizens and the Public Force who leave home every day hoping to return every night to hug their loved ones. Norte de Santander wants, works and yearns for a territory of peace”.