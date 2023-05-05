Attack against trans leader of La Paz

Through a statement to the public, Caribe Afirmativo announced that in the early hours of this Friday, May 5, the leader Kassandra, who works as a community manager for the Casa de Caribe Afirmativo in the city of Valledupar, was the victim of a attempt.

The events occurred while Kassandra was at her residence located in the municipality of La Paz, when individuals drew a firearm against her property, “which is a fact of great concern due to the increase in violence in the department of Cesar and , in general, in the Caribbean Region. This episode occurred only 6 days after an attempt was made on the life of the trans leader Dania Sharith Polo, who also participates in the community process of the Casa de Caribe Afirmativo in El Carmen de Bolívar,” the letter states.

They also indicated that “Kassandra is a leader who has followed an agenda of community work with trans women living on the streets, carrying out socio-political advocacy exercises with local authorities, such as the Cesar Governorate and the Mayor of Valledupar. She is also recognized for her participation as a representative of LGBTIQ + people before the Municipal Victims Table. In the past, the transgender leader was the victim of an attack, which caused her to have to leave her municipality at risk to her life and personal integrity, ”says Caribe Afirmativo.

Finally, they indicated that Caribe Affirmativo, they demand that the authorities activate the routes to guarantee the life and personal integrity of Kassandra and other LGBTIQ+ people, with this.

“We request that a Security Council be convened to assess the risks and establish specific actions. Likewise, a call is made to the agents of the Public Ministry, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the Ombudsman, to lead the legal and psychosocial accompaniment, as well as the immediate dialogue with the National Protection Unit”, highlighted Caribe Afirmativo.

