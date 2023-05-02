‘Attack giant’ Lotte beats KIA and runs for 9 consecutive wins in 15 years :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

9 consecutive wins in 15 years after 11 consecutive wins in 2008

KIA ends 5-game winning streak

[광주=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Young-joo = Lotte players who won 7-4 in the 2023 professional baseball KIA Tigers vs. Lotte Giants game held at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Buk-gu, Gwangju on the afternoon of the 2nd are cheering. 2023.05.02. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Hee-joon = The rise of the Lotte Giants is unstoppable. They won 9 consecutive victories in about 15 years by beating even the KIA Tigers, who were on a winning streak side by side.

Lotte won 7-4 in the 2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League KIA match at the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field on the 2nd.

Pajuk’s 9th consecutive win. On the 20th of last month, Sajik played 9 matches against the KIA Tigers and was decorated with victories.

It has been about 14 years and 9 months since Lotte won 9 consecutive wins from Sajik Hanwha on July 27, 2008 to Sajik LG Twins on September 2. At that time, he had 8 consecutive wins until the Sajik Samsung Lions match on August 30, and then won 3 games in a row.

Lotte, which won the Kiwoom Heroes game on the 30th of last month and took the lead after 3949 days since July 7, 2012 (72 games at the time) based on having digested more than 10 games since the opening, maintained its sole first place.

KIA, which ended its 5-game winning streak, was pushed from 5th to 6th with 12 wins and 12 losses.

The first priority was Lotte. At the beginning of the first inning, Kim Min-seok’s double, Ko Seung-min’s sacrifice bunt, and Jack Rex’s walk resulted in Jeon Jun-woo’s sacrifice fly at first and third base.

KIA immediately overturned the game.

In the bottom of the first inning, Ryu Ji-hyeok’s hit and Go Jong-wook’s and Kim Seon-bin’s consecutive walks filled the bases, and Choi Hyung-woo pulled out two RBIs and right-handed hits to lead the game 2-1.

In the top of the second inning, Lotte’s lead batters Noh Jin-hyeok and Han Dong-hee hit a double in quick succession to tie the game.

Kang-Nam Yoo’s sacrifice bunt and Seung-Wook Park’s walk resulted in runners on 1st and 3rd base, who succeeded in stealing doubles and turned the game around 3-2.

In the beginning of the 3rd inning, Chi-Hong Ahn hit a timely left-handed hit from 1st and 3rd base, and Lotte added 1 point, and Dong-hee Han pulled out a timely hit rolling in front of the center fielder at 1st, 1st and 3rd base, which was followed by a hit by Noh Jin-hyeok, widening the score to 5-2. .

Lotte, who gave 1 point to KIA at the end of the 3rd inning, added 2 points in the 6th to consolidate the victory.

After two outs in the top of the 6th inning, Park Seung-wook’s hit to left center and Kim Min-seok’s infield hit created a chance for first and second base, and Ko Seung-min hit a triple that split left center, and both were called home.

In the bottom of the 7th and 8th innings, Kim Sang-soo and Koo Seung-min, who came to the mound respectively, blocked one inning each scoreless and kept the lead.

Kim Won-joong, who caught two outcounts well, committed a wild fight after being hit by Choi Hyeong-woo, and was driven to second base with two outs, and was hit at the right time by Byun Woo-hyuk, allowing KIA to pursue 7-4.

Kim Won-jung gave a walk to Socrates Brito and continued the crisis of 2 out 1 and 2 base, but treated Lee Chang-jin as a floating ball for the second baseman and kept the victory.

Lotte’s native ace Park Se-woong was shaken with 6 hits, 6 walks, 2 strikeouts and 3 runs in 4⅔ innings, but the bullpen held up well.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, when the team was leading 5-3, Kim Jin-wook took the mound in a crisis with 2 out on 1st and 2nd base and blocked 1 inning without a run, and took his 2nd win of the season.

In the Lotte batting line, leadoff Kim Min-seok did his part with 3 hits and 2 points in 5 at-bats. Han Dong-hee added strength with 2 hits and 2 RBIs in 4 at-bats.

KIA starter Adonis Medina was shaken with 6 hits and 5 runs in 3 innings and took his 4th loss (1 win) of the season.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]