Attack in Meta leaves at least three soldiers injured

Internet users’ response to the attack
After the Meta governor’s tweet, several Internet users came forward to give their opinion on this fact that they described as “terrorist”:
“A Governor who is aware of his troops with a sense of belonging, is a commander. Excellent”, “We are going backwards on security issues in the department. A permissive national government, or an accomplice, with the terrorist groups is going to end Colombia”, “And Petro insists that we are a world power of life and that the war between the State and the insurgency is ending”, “Thank God it was not worse, a few meters away a gasoline station and a gas sale. Today the students marched through that sector, where it is the main way to get to school”, were some of the opinions about the fact that caused terror.