Home » Attack in Meta leaves at least three soldiers injured
News

Attack in Meta leaves at least three soldiers injured

by admin
Attack in Meta leaves at least three soldiers injured

Internet users’ response to the attack

After the Meta governor’s tweet, several Internet users came forward to give their opinion on this fact that they described as “terrorist”:

“A Governor who is aware of his troops with a sense of belonging, is a commander. Excellent”, “We are going backwards on security issues in the department. A permissive national government, or an accomplice, with the terrorist groups is going to end Colombia”, “And Petro insists that we are a world power of life and that the war between the State and the insurgency is ending”, “Thank God it was not worse, a few meters away a gasoline station and a gas sale. Today the students marched through that sector, where it is the main way to get to school”, were some of the opinions about the fact that caused terror.

See also  What conclusions did the day of mobilizations against the Petro government leave?

You may also like

State protection in Saxony determined because of a...

About the farce of separating male and female...

Trump Faces Possible Federal Charges in Capitol Assault...

The Guajiro doctor who heads one of the...

Nanjing’s Zhangwa Village: A Prosperous Pearl Among Jiangsu...

Wedding party escalates: mass brawl in Hagen –...

The UN issues a new report against Venezuela...

Colombia has 54 massacres in 2023

Showers and thunderstorms over the weekend

Experience the Beauty of Lotus in West Lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy