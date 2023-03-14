Home News Attack in Valledupar has a man in a delicate state of health
News

Attack in Valledupar has a man in a delicate state of health

by admin
Attack in Valledupar has a man in a delicate state of health

In an intensive care unit is Yosimar Pacheco Paez, 31 years oldafter being wounded in an attack with a firearm that occurred in the Doce de Octubre neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

According to initial versions, Pacheco Páez was mobilizing in a cycle at the height of the park of the sector and He was approached by a subject who shot at him and then run away.

Pacheco Páez suffered a head injury, for which was helped by the neighbors and taken to a care center where he is in delicate state of health.

The mother of the injured informed the authorities that he found out about the attack from the neighbors and shortly after his son had left his home to go to the park as usual.

The attack was recorded being approximately 8:15 at night on Monday and mobiles are a matter of investigation.

See also  The alternative force also wants the Mayor's Office of Pereira

You may also like

How can the technological revolution control the amount...

Teenager would have sexually assaulted his younger brother...

“Will not be able to avoid the members’...

His Majesty the King announces Morocco’s candidacy, along...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday March 17,...

US actress Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy

Sketch of a theory in finance

Andean Bear born in Medellín: First images of...

Support offers for students in financial difficulties |...

Busan City, partial revision of the public housing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy