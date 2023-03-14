In an intensive care unit is Yosimar Pacheco Paez, 31 years oldafter being wounded in an attack with a firearm that occurred in the Doce de Octubre neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

According to initial versions, Pacheco Páez was mobilizing in a cycle at the height of the park of the sector and He was approached by a subject who shot at him and then run away.

Pacheco Páez suffered a head injury, for which was helped by the neighbors and taken to a care center where he is in delicate state of health.

The mother of the injured informed the authorities that he found out about the attack from the neighbors and shortly after his son had left his home to go to the park as usual.

The attack was recorded being approximately 8:15 at night on Monday and mobiles are a matter of investigation.