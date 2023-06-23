Home » Attack leaves one dead and a pregnant woman injured, in Manta
Attack leaves one dead and a pregnant woman injured, in Manta

A bullet attack registered on the night of this Thursday, June 22, 2023, left a new victim.

The incident occurred in the Jaime Chávez Gutiérrez neighborhood, in the Los Esteros parish.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Zambrano of approximately 34 years of age.

The man, known by the alias ‘Cheta’, was walking with his wife who is pregnant and was injured.

The woman, who is about eight months pregnant, was transferred to a health home.

According to preliminary information, the man is of Ecuadorian nationality, while she is Venezuelan.

Zambrano received several shots to the head that ended his life instantly.

Is the second violent act in less than 24 hours in Manta.

Around 2:00 p.m., a man riding a motorcycle with a woman was shot.

He died while she was unharmed after the attack.

With this new death, there are already 113 violent deaths in the Manta, Montecristi and Jaramijó districts.

