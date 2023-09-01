Attack on a house due to a debt of $60,000 in Juan XXIII

The persistent problem of the ‘drop by drop’ or cobradiarios continues to cause concern and alarming incidents in Santa Marta, exposing the dangerous consequences of resorting to this form of informal credit.

Recently, in In the Juan XXIII neighborhood, in the northeast of the city, an unpleasant episode demonstrated the threat that these moneylenders can represent for the lives of those who seek to solve their economic needs.

The victim of this incident, who had gone to one of these collectors to obtain a loan, was attacked by a group of masked men, who were wearing divers and balaclavas, who attacked his home. The reason: an alleged debt of $60 thousand that the client had outstanding in his last payment.

The scene was recorded by one of the residents of the property, which suffered the destruction of all its windows due to the violent attack with stones. The images They captured the moment when the individuals threw stones against the facade of the house in an apparent attempt to put pressure on the debtor.

