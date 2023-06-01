Attack on candidate Catalina Ortiz was a setup, see the details

The controversy sparked by the candidate for mayor of CaliCatalina Ortiz, who, in one of her campaign strategies, denounced being the victim of a macho attack by a subject who yelled at him from a vehicle.

“Go home, mija. That’s what you should do. The woman has to be in the house, she needs a strong hand to govern her”.

This is the phrase that the candidate received and that was recorded in a video that went viral, generating a lot of noise on social networks.

But, surprisingly, and after the day of the event, candidate Ortiz He maintained that it was not a setupin the last hours he apologized for what happened, accepting that the act was staged.

“I am sorry for what happened and I reiterate that I did not know that what happened was a staging. I was never informed, nor did I pay for this or have any knowledge that it was not real until now that a video emerges, ”she explained.

Candidate’s trill:

The controversy reached the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, who asked the applicant to clarify the scene in relation to whether it was acted or not.

“Mrs. Catalina Ortiz, is this true? That the verbal aggression was a setup? Is it an actor close to an advertising company linked to you?

Even the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, offered 10 million pesos of his salary for information to identify the subject who had allegedly assaulted Ortiz.

“Macho violence is a reality that costs the lives of many Colombians every year. I’m sorry I fell into the trap because this ends up minimizing and trivializing (sic) the thousands of real cases. The candidate Catalina Ortiz must answer for this setup that deceived us all, ”exposed the mayor of Medellín on his social networks.

The publicist explained what happened:

A woman known on social networks as “Isa” or “the black Viking, who identified herself as the publicist who structured Catalina Ortiz’s campaign and who was behind the controversial scene, confessed that it was planned behind Ortiz’s back so that “The reaction was natural and did not look fake”.

Publisher’s clarification:

“I was never informed, nor did I pay for this, nor was I aware that it was not real until now that a video has emerged. I deeply apologize for what happened and I ask that this serve to form a united front for the defense of women’s rights,” said Ortiz, who also said that he will withdraw the complaint he had filed with the Attorney General’s Office so that the case will be investigated.

Will you continue with your candidacy?

“Here there is a deep issue of women that we cannot leave aside, the other issues that, if I am going to continue or not, we will solve it,” added the pre-candidate in conversation with Blu Radio.

In this sense, Catalina Ortiz hopes to obtain the endorsement of the Dignity and Commitment Party of Jorge Enrique Robledo and Sergio Fajardo to formally register your candidacy in the October 29 elections.

“To all the people who have trusted us, I reiterate my pain for these events and I assure you that we will seek to turn this outrage and social rejection into an element to protect women in our society,” Ortiz closed.

Watch the video of the alleged macho aggression against Catalina Ortiz:

