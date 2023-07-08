Attack on Dresden tram: man dies after knife attack

In a tram of the Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) there was a serious act of violence on Saturday morning in the Löbtau district. According to the police in Dresden, a 32-year-old man attacked another passenger on line 7 with a knife. The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died a little later. Other passengers on the tram were not injured in the incident, police said.

The suspect was arrested by emergency services at the Malterstraße stop and is to be brought before the magistrate. The alleged murder weapon was also secured, as confirmed by the MDR SACHSEN police situation center. The public prosecutor’s office and the police interviewed the first witnesses and, on suspicion of a homicide, are continuing to investigate the course of the crime and the motive.

