Home » Attack on Dresden tram: man dies after knife attack
News

Attack on Dresden tram: man dies after knife attack

by admin
Attack on Dresden tram: man dies after knife attack

In a tram of the Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) there was a serious act of violence on Saturday morning in the Löbtau district. According to the police in Dresden, a 32-year-old man attacked another passenger on line 7 with a knife. The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died a little later. Other passengers on the tram were not injured in the incident, police said.

The suspect was arrested by emergency services at the Malterstraße stop and is to be brought before the magistrate. The alleged murder weapon was also secured, as confirmed by the MDR SACHSEN police situation center. The public prosecutor’s office and the police interviewed the first witnesses and, on suspicion of a homicide, are continuing to investigate the course of the crime and the motive.

See also  At the end of the month, the Dart spacecraft will hit the asteroid to deflect orbit

You may also like

Paraguay and Italy share challenges and visions on...

David de Gea announces his departure from Manchester...

Defective e-bike battery? Double garage on fire

Prominent Jordanian religious scholar died while leading Isha...

China Deploys Multiple Planes and Ships Near Taiwan...

In the Burning Chapel, Caesarians pay tribute to...

New China Insurance Heilongjiang Branch Celebrates 7.8 National...

S&P 500 pulls up to 4,430 points

The schedule for the by-elections of Khabir Pakhtwankhwa...

Tired of mistreatment, 4 members of the Farc...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy