Attack on Japanese premier Kishida

A homemade device resembling a smoke bomb was thrown near the Japanese premier, Fumio Kishida, who was giving a speech in the city of Wakayama, in western Japan. The alleged bomber was arrested (photo below).

Kishida, immediately secured, has already provided reassurances and has stated that he will continue with the planned electoral programme.

From what was gathered at the scene, an explosion was heard; the images show no injuries or victims, and instead show agents blocking and carrying away a man.

While official confirmation and comments are awaited, Kishida left the area of ​​the alleged attack unharmed.

The event comes just under a year after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which exposed the holes in the organization of security.