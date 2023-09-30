Attack on Mexican Migrants at US Border Leaves 2 Dead and 3 Injured

Two Mexican migrants were tragically killed and three others were injured in a violent attack near the border with the United States, according to a statement released by Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM). The incident took place in Cerro de Cuchumá in the municipality of Tecate, Baja California.

The INM received a report about the attack in the early hours of the day and immediately dispatched officials to the scene. They discovered a group of people, some of whom were unharmed and provided information about the deceased victims. All of the victims were Mexican nationals.

Authorities have not yet revealed the possible motive behind the attack on the group. CNN reached out to the INM for further information, but they declined to comment at this time.

This tragic event comes at a time when an increasing number of migrants, including those from Mexico and Central and South American countries, are seeking to enter the United States. These groups are particularly vulnerable to criminal organizations that operate in the border region, warned Mexican authorities.

The safety and security of migrants attempting to reach the United States continues to be a pressing concern, as they face numerous risks during their journey, including violence, exploitation, and precarious living conditions. The Mexican government has frequently highlighted the need for cooperation and joint efforts between countries to address the challenges faced by migrants.

As investigations into this recent attack continue, it serves as a stark reminder of the dangers migrants encounter in their pursuit of a better life. The international community must work together to create safe and legal pathways for migration, ensuring the protection and well-being of all individuals seeking refuge and opportunities.