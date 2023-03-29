A new attack was recorded in the rural area of catatumbospecifically at a military base, where it was preliminarily known that six soldiers died and eight more were wounded, for which reason the Ministry of Defence He has already taken action on the matter.

Through its official channels, the ministerial portfolio mentioned that air aid has already been sent to the municipality of El Carmen to care for the wounded soldiers, whose condition and scope of the attack are unknown, but it is presumed that they were members of the ELN.

News in development…