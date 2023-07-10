Attack on vehicle belonging to the Yukpa people’s governor’s council

The vehicle assigned by the National Protection Unit to the Sokorpa Reservation of the Yukpa indigenous people, in the rural area of ​​Becerril, Cesar, was the object of an attack in which it received nearly six gunshot wounds. According to the authorities, at the time of the attack there were two bodyguards and the legal adviser in the vehicle, who were unharmed. The governor of the Sokorpa Reservation, Adolfo Garcearán, was not at the scene during the incident.

In a statement issued by the authorities of the Yukpa people, it is mentioned that this attack is added to another that occurred on May 13, 2023 in the municipality of La Paz where the governor of the El Rosario Bellavista and Yukatan Reservation, Jaime Luis Olivella Márquez, he lost an eye at the hands of a criminal gang allegedly linked to the Clan del Golfo. “The National Police harassed our authorities so that the three people involved in the act and who had been captured by our territorial protection authorities known as the indigenous guard, were handed over to the Ombudsman’s Office and the Nation’s Attorney General’s Office. The unfortunate thing is that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in less than twelve hours after they were handed over, released them and without having taken the statement from the victim governor and the Yukpa indigenous people,” the communication reads.

It is worth mentioning that since 2016 the Yukpas have been advancing strategic litigation in defense of their ancestral territory with significant victories such as judgment T-713 of 2017 of the Constitutional Court and the Judgment of the Council of State of March three (3), 2020, where the El Palomo project of Prodeco, the environmental licenses, the delivery of mining titles and hydrocarbon concessions are suspended until the Yukpa ancestral territory is delimited. Similarly, it provided important information to the JEP for the opening of the macro case 08 of 2022.

The Yukpa indigenous people blamed the President of Colombia, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Defense and the director of the UNP for the cases that have occurred and indicated that they have not received any response to their demands.

By: Cristian Bohórquez/ EL PILÓN

