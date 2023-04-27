Attack shook Santander de Quilichao

The authorities are investigating the event that occurred in Santander de Quilichao, where a police patrol was attacked with an explosive, leaving a uniformed officer and three civilians injured.

According to information provided by the authorities, the agents were traveling in an institution vehicle while on patrol, when unknown persons threw a grenade at the moment they were passing through a cemetery.

The mayoress of Santander de Quilichao, Lucy Amparo Guzmán said that “near the municipal cemetery, an explosive device was launched at a group of uniformed officers attached to Unipol, who were carrying out patrol work aboard a van. The facts are the subject of an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.”

The president confirmed that the attack injured a police captain, two adolescents aged 14 and 16, and a foreign citizen.

The uniformed man was sent to Cali, while the civilians were taken to the Francisco de Paula Santander hospital in the northern town of Cauca.

In an assessment of the state of health of the injured, the Secretary of Health of Cauca, Diana Enríquez, said that “the police captain had to be taken to the Valley due to his polytrauma conditions. In the case of the injured civilians, they are not serious and a referral was not necessary.

The authorities informed that the attack was directed against the uniformed men and who is responsible is being investigated.

The governor of Cauca, Eliécer Larrahondo, and the mayoress of Santander de Quilichao, Lucy Amparo Guzmán, rejected the violent act and expressed their solidarity with the victims.

For his part, the commander of the Cauca Police, Colonel José Ricardo Archila, stated that “once this reprehensible act is registered, we began with our personnel the verification of security cameras, interviews with people in order to find those responsible.”

