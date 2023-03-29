Home News Attack with explosives leaves six soldiers dead
Attack with explosives leaves six soldiers dead

Six soldiers died in an attack with explosives at the military base in the township of Guamalito, rural area of ​​El Carmen, Norte de Santander.

The attack, perpetrated by the ELN, also left eight soldiers wounded, two non-commissioned officers and four soldiers among the fatalities.

The attack with tatucos, a type of explosive device, was registered at dawn today, and the military base was seriously affected. The Catatumbo area has been the scene of constant attacks by illegal armed groups, and on this occasion, those responsible for the attack would have been members of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The military forces are deploying an air evacuation operation for the wounded soldiers and to provide support to the troops on the ground, in a situation that continues to develop.

