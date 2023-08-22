Attacked by wild boar, in hospital with fractured femur – News

A 35-year-old from Esperia ended up in hospital at Santa Scolastica in Cassino with a fractured femur and serious injuries to a calf, inflicted by a wild boar that attacked him while he was buying cigarettes from a vending machine in Monticelli di Esperia.





Triggering the wild boar’s reaction, a female with her puppies, was the dog that the 35-year-old was wearing on a leash and started barking to scare the ungulate away. Unnerved by the dog, the boar attacked the man by biting his calf, causing him to fall to the ground and thus breaking his femur.





The animal was put to flight by some passers-by who witnessed the scene. They called the carabinieri of the Pontecorvo company and the ambulance to help the victim.





It is the second episode in less than 48 hours hours. On Sunday in Isola del Liri, a 77-year-old woman, Iolanda Alonzo, was attacked by three large boars while she was picking plums in the garden of her home in Capitino. She ended up on the ground and was surrounded by ungulates that started biting her. She managed to free herself and returned to the house she asked for help. She was taken to the hospital, she had 50 stitches applied.



