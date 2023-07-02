Attackers recognized on the train

According to the federal police, the young person is said to have hit the 37-year-old several times in the face on June 19 for no apparent reason and injured him. Additional travelers were finally able to dissuade the 17-year-old from the attack and hold him. Apparently, neither rescue nor police forces were informed about the incident. When the 37-year-old recognized the attacker on the train to Tübingen on June 27, he informed the police and a patrol checked the 17-year-old. The federal police are investigating the suspicion of bodily harm and are asking possible witnesses, especially the travelers who intervened in mid-June, to call 0711/870350.

