Home » Attackers recognized on the train
News

Attackers recognized on the train

by admin
Attackers recognized on the train

According to the federal police, the young person is said to have hit the 37-year-old several times in the face on June 19 for no apparent reason and injured him. Additional travelers were finally able to dissuade the 17-year-old from the attack and hold him. Apparently, neither rescue nor police forces were informed about the incident. When the 37-year-old recognized the attacker on the train to Tübingen on June 27, he informed the police and a patrol checked the 17-year-old. The federal police are investigating the suspicion of bodily harm and are asking possible witnesses, especially the travelers who intervened in mid-June, to call 0711/870350.

See also  Line cut: Thousands of connections in Hamburg affected > - News

You may also like

Atlantic Forum: “A change of era is coming...

Three Colombians injured by Russian missile in Ukraine

More than 100,000 Venezuelans crossed the Darien jungle...

Quibdó: women monitor the Peace Agreement

The 13th Jiangsu Book Fair: A Celebration of...

An attack on a female politician of Pakistani...

Pedro Sánchez promises to support Ukraine “regardless of...

Elliott Wave Analysis: Summer Calm in DAX and...

Boxer Khizhnyak knocked out Croatian Veocic and became...

Will James Rodríguez be a new reinforcement of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy