Attacks family members and carabinieri, one arrest in Cadine – Trentino AA/S

21-year-old young man transferred to prison

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 28 – The Madruzzo carabinieri, together with colleagues from the Trento mobile radio section, arrested a 21-year-old citizen of Senegalese origin responsible for abuse in the family and resistance to a public official.



The man – informs the weapon – went on a rampage outside the Cadine family home, repeatedly hitting the front door of the house with a stone and threatening his mother and brothers. The boy’s mother raised the alarm.



A patrol of the Madruzzo carabinieri, who intervened on the spot, tried to calm the 21-year-old, who reacted with kicks, insults and shoves. With difficulty the military, supported by colleagues from Trento, then managed to block him and load him on board the service car.



Subsequent investigations made it possible to ascertain that, over the course of the last month, there had been several episodes of violence by the young man against his family (who had already tried to remove him from home). The young man, after the very direct rite, was transferred to prison. (HANDLE).



