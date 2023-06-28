Home » Attacks family members and carabinieri, one arrest in Cadine – Trentino AA/S
News

Attacks family members and carabinieri, one arrest in Cadine – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Attacks family members and carabinieri, one arrest in Cadine – Trentino AA/S

21-year-old young man transferred to prison

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 28 – The Madruzzo carabinieri, together with colleagues from the Trento mobile radio section, arrested a 21-year-old citizen of Senegalese origin responsible for abuse in the family and resistance to a public official.

The man – informs the weapon – went on a rampage outside the Cadine family home, repeatedly hitting the front door of the house with a stone and threatening his mother and brothers. The boy’s mother raised the alarm.

A patrol of the Madruzzo carabinieri, who intervened on the spot, tried to calm the 21-year-old, who reacted with kicks, insults and shoves. With difficulty the military, supported by colleagues from Trento, then managed to block him and load him on board the service car.

Subsequent investigations made it possible to ascertain that, over the course of the last month, there had been several episodes of violence by the young man against his family (who had already tried to remove him from home). The young man, after the very direct rite, was transferred to prison. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Wu Zhenglong stressed after the national video and teleconference on epidemic prevention and control work that he has firm confidence in winning and fully consolidates responsibility to quickly win the province's epidemic prevention and control and annihilation battle. Xu Kunlin attended

You may also like

Families got together during the holiday! Gas intervention...

Launch of the project ‘Tele Salud Risaralda’

Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival: Daniel Hope: 50 concerts for...

Transfer: Omar Haktab Traoré signs for a Bundesliga...

Tourist season seems to be one of the...

The little bear and the cub chased by...

The National Assembly votes two texts to make...

Petro announces protest note to Russia

OPEC+ production reduction legal person: the risk of...

Cuba and Russia plan joint projects in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy