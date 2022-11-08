Eighteen physical assaults – which resulted in an injury – in 2021, alongside 456 verbal assaults. In 202 there were 26 physical attacks, and 369 verbal ones. The trend, in Ulss 2, is worrying: every day doctors, nurses and health workers suffer physical and verbal attacks, so much so that Ulss 2 of the Marca Trevigiana has organized defense courses.

“In recent years there has been a continuous increase in the number of cases of reports of aggression and violence against health personnel, favored or aggravated by multiple factors” explains the health company, “to deal with this phenomenon, the Prevention Service and Protection (SPP) of Ulss 2, in collaboration with the Police and with external rescue teams, organized personnel training activities. The initiative has involved, up to now, the Treviso District and the Asolo District ».

«The training – explains Paolo Menna, SPP manager – consists of simulations in the field in which health personnel and law enforcement agencies cooperate to deal with emergency situations, in particular concerning episodes of aggression against operators. The exercise is carried out following a method of reproducing events as realistic as possible, in order to make them predictable: this means that operators and rescuers can deal with emergency states in a synergistic and coordinated way, plan a method of action and a language common and test procedures ».

The simulations carried out have highlighted the importance and necessity of joint training in the field. As part of the “Police Intervention at the Hospital” project, the crews of the Treviso State Police simulated an intervention by the Mobile Squad in the premises of the Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Service of Ca ‘Foncello, to cope with a scenario of assault and kidnapping of operators by an armed patient.

At the Castelfranco Veneto hospital, on the other hand, the Police and the local Civil Protection simulated an evacuation procedure due to a seismic event: bedridden patients and wheelchair users belonging to the Cardiology and Cardiology Intensive Care Units of Castelfranco were transferred to a tent city that the Civil Protection team had set up in the courtyard outside the hospital.

“The synergistic actions of health workers and law enforcement agencies resulting from the simulations – underlines Menna – have made it possible to improve the emergency management procedures by containing as much as possible the organizational repercussions of the interventions themselves, and also made it possible to have a technical contribution external for the evaluation of possible scenarios.

The collaboration with the external rescuers will continue also in 2023: the activation of the training also in other services and offices of the health company and the drafting of a company guideline on the methods of intervention to be adopted in the event of aggression with attached instructions are planned operational declined for specific realities “.