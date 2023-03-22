Home News Attacks on bridge blockers in Dresden
Dresden (epd). After a blockade by the climate protection movement “Last Generation” on Wednesday morning on a Dresden Elbe bridge, the police are also investigating because of bodily harm. According to initial findings, alleged drivers attacked at least two climate activists involved, the Dresden police department said. A 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, six climate activists stopped traffic in both directions over the “Baues Wunder” bridge over the Elbe for about an hour. The vehicles had been diverted.

The three women and three men between the ages of 19 and 28 had sat down on the roadway of the bridge in the morning and glued their hands to the road. They were then temporarily taken to a police station, it said.

As a result, investigations were initiated into violations of the Assembly Act and coercion. In addition, the police intend to charge the six climate demonstrators for the costs of the operation, it said. According to the Dresden police department, 20 officers were on duty.

The “Last Generation” warns of the consequences of the climate crisis. It is becoming increasingly obvious that the government is failing to protect the interests of the population, said the group’s spokesperson and activist, Aimee van Baalen.

This week, the activists in Dresden had already blocked roads several times. First it was announced that the members wanted to embed themselves in concrete. But the plan didn’t work out, they said.

Last Saturday, members of the “Last Generation” had pasted the facade of the Saxon state parliament with the Basic Law article on constitutional principles and the right to resist. In doing so, the demonstrators wanted to point out the responsibility of parliaments for upholding the constitution.

