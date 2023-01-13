UDINE. A direct link between the medical guards and the police headquarters in emergencies. This is the novelty that emerged on the morning of Friday 13 January, in Udine, in the Prefecture, at the meeting of the Committee for public order and safety in which the case of the assault suffered on Saturday by a 28-year-old resident during a shift on duty at the Gervasutta institute in Udine.



The confrontation “between institutions, top management of the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority and the police forces was constructive to seek together effective solutions to guarantee safety for the medical guards during the performance of their work at the service of the community”, commented the deputy governor and councilor with delegation to Health of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi. The prefect of Udine, the police commissioners of Udine and Pordenone and the territorial leaders of the Carabinieri, the heads of the Guardia di Finanza of both Udine and Pordenone took part in the table, as well as the director of the regional health emergency operational structure and the general manager by Asufc Denis Caporale.

“Unfortunately, aggression is a growing phenomenon and it is a problem that needs to be addressed. We immediately made a commitment to verify what technological equipment can be implemented in emergency medical facilities, not only outside the structures but also indoors: professionals, that is, must have the opportunity to know what’s outside the surgery via a screen or a video intercom. We believe this to be an important factor, also at the suggestion of the attacked resident herself, a need acknowledged during our recent meeting», Riccardi pointed out. «I thank the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, for this meeting which also allowed us to share the important address of the procedure for a direct connection with the police headquarters in cases where it becomes necessary, in an emergency, to act immediately: that is, a system that puts the healthcare operator in direct contact with the operations room of the police station. My thanks also go to the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza for their always fruitful collaboration”.



The work «to be done now, in synergy, is to ensure further implementation of the surveillance and video surveillance system, which I remember already exists, to try to overcome this moment of difficulty. It must be said that the problem of attacks on health care unfortunately concerns the whole national territory, the result of a society that is experiencing a delicate period of social tension often resulting in physical violence”, added the deputy governor.

“Perhaps even some exemplary measures against those who attack nurses and doctors who work with sacrifice in the service of those who are ill and of the whole community would be necessary”, observed Riccardi in conclusion.