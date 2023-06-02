Attacks on residential buildings hit Putin in a vulnerable spot

What is now routine for many Ukrainians shook the whole of Moscow on Tuesday morning: around a dozen drones attacked the greater city area. Some of them damaged residential buildings, some of them were repelled by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system. Two people were slightly injured.

Now the Kremlin is swearing revenge. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Russian Armed forces would “strike back with maximum severity”. The head of the Russian republic of Chechnya and Putin confidante Ramzan Kadyrov also relied on aggression: “We will soon show in the zone of military special operations what revenge is in the full sense of the word,” he wrote in his blog on the Telegram news channel.

Ukraine denied involvement in the drone strikes and responded with derision. “Of course we are not directly involved,” said the adviser to the President’s Office in Kiev, Mykhailo Podoliak, on Tuesday on the morning radio of the Russian journalist Alexander Plyushchev, who was critical of the Kremlin. Russian drones may have returned to their senders.

Suddenly the war is in the front yard of the oligarchs

According to Russian data, all drones were successfully destroyed and are currently being investigated. The damage to buildings and cars is minimal. Nevertheless, the impact on the Russian population is enormous. “We thought it was far away, but now it’s coming to us too,” quoted die ARD a woman evacuated from her home after a drone strike.

Your words show how radically different this attack is from previous ones. While an alleged drone attack hit the Kremlin directly in early May, this time the drone strikes affected the civilian population. Several drones landed in residential buildings. This could also have an impact on the opinion of the Russian population on their country’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The drone attacks are also part of the psychological warfare that struck at the heart of Russia’s political and economic elite.