New and old changes come at the head of the Algerian diplomatic apparatus, ending the period of Ramtane Lamamra’s assumption of the position of Foreign Minister in favor of Ahmed Ataf, who is considered one of the traditional aspects of the military assuming the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the end of the last century (1996-1999).

Ahmed Ataf, 70, was appointed before Abdelaziz Bouteflika came to power. Before that, he held the position of Minister in charge of Maghreb and African affairs, and he is a diplomat who graduated from the National School of Administration, from which Tebboune himself graduated.

Ataf, a son of the state of Ain Defla, graduated from the National School of Administration in 1975, and in turn reflects traditional views on the status of the countries of the Great Maghreb and the Moroccan Sahara, especially during his tenure as the Ministry of African and Maghreb Affairs.

Exactly a year ago, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made fundamental changes in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, beginning with changing the name from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, and the duties of 16 officials in the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs were terminated to assign them to other jobs.

In addition, and according to other presidential decrees, a number of new officials were appointed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national community abroad, before the current novelty came to relieve Ramtane Al-Amamra from the foreign post.

Hisham Mu’tadid, an expert on political affairs, considered the appointment of Ataf at the head of Algerian diplomacy as a dangerous political escalation by the Algerian authorities to manage the stage regionally. This is due to the traditional approach favored by Ataf in managing political files, which is very close to the military thought of the Algerian regime.

Mu’tadid added that this choice reflects the endeavor of the residents of El Mouradia Palace and the Algerian military regime to manage the next stage based on a military-security approach at the level of foreign policy and the preference of the thesis of the traditional line of the Algerian generals’ wing over opening the strengthening of diplomacy as a mechanism for regional cooperation.

The author of Hespress recorded that the struggle of the wings within the Algerian authority precipitated the appointment of Ataf to lead the Algerian diplomatic apparatus and the removal of Lamamra highlights once again Algeria’s political adherence to the introverted approach in managing its foreign policy apparatus.

The same expert confirmed that Algeria is moving from the stage of Amamra, who was the messenger of the Mouradia Palace and the official spokesman for the Algerian military, to Ataf, who is considered one of the implementers of Algerian military thought and the product of the black phase of Algeria.

This appointment also comes after Algeria suffered diplomatic disappointments at the African level and a defeatist measure for its foreign policy at the regional level, through which it relied on the approach of spreading political fallacies through an executive messenger, according to Moatadid.

Mu’tadid noted that the Ataf stage will inevitably further aggravate the position of the Algerian administration at the diplomatic level and weaken its presence at the regional level in general and the continental one in particular. This is due to the fact that the dynamism experienced by the African continent no longer accepts the types of diplomatic cultures.