Cruel details of the crime night

At the start of the trial, more gruesome details came to light. On October 24, 2022, one of the sons, who had lived with his father, is said to have opened the door to his brother and 14-year-old school friend. The father was already asleep at the time and was surprised by the attack.

The girl then struck her victim in the head with a machete. He was able to deflect the blows, but suffered lacerations on his head. In addition, the 54-year-old’s finger was chopped off during the argument.

Attorney: “He wished he had died that night.”

Because emotional outbursts and threats from the family were also feared on the first day of court, there were increased security precautions. But there were no incidents. All of the accused remained silent.

The victim did not appear in court. According to his lawyer, the man is in very poor mental health. He would love his sons and hopes for the lightest possible sentence. And: “He wished he had died in the night” the lawyer continues.

Judgment likely in June

According to the public prosecutor, the two sons and the wife are responsible for the crime and the murder. The two young Herners have been in custody for six months. The mother lives in Berlin at large. She is said to have known about her sons’ plans, but did nothing to stop them. By June, it should be clarified in several processes what exactly happened.

14-year-old currently not in court

The 14-year-old school friend, who is said to have hit the family man, is not yet on trial because juvenile criminal law stipulates that young people will be charged at their place of residence, in this case in Berlin. Loud WAZ However, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office is already investigating against them.

We will report on this topic on April 4, 2023 in the WDR television: Ruhr local time 7:30 p.m.