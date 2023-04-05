Home News Attempted contract killing in Bochum: frightening details at the beginning of the process – Ruhr area – news
News

Attempted contract killing in Bochum: frightening details at the beginning of the process – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Attempted contract killing in Bochum: frightening details at the beginning of the process – Ruhr area – news

Cruel details of the crime night

At the start of the trial, more gruesome details came to light. On October 24, 2022, one of the sons, who had lived with his father, is said to have opened the door to his brother and 14-year-old school friend. The father was already asleep at the time and was surprised by the attack.

The girl then struck her victim in the head with a machete. He was able to deflect the blows, but suffered lacerations on his head. In addition, the 54-year-old’s finger was chopped off during the argument.

Attorney: “He wished he had died that night.”

Because emotional outbursts and threats from the family were also feared on the first day of court, there were increased security precautions. But there were no incidents. All of the accused remained silent.

The victim did not appear in court. According to his lawyer, the man is in very poor mental health. He would love his sons and hopes for the lightest possible sentence. And: “He wished he had died in the night”the lawyer continues.

Judgment likely in June

According to the public prosecutor, the two sons and the wife are responsible for the crime and the murder. The two young Herners have been in custody for six months. The mother lives in Berlin at large. She is said to have known about her sons’ plans, but did nothing to stop them. By June, it should be clarified in several processes what exactly happened.

14-year-old currently not in court

The 14-year-old school friend, who is said to have hit the family man, is not yet on trial because juvenile criminal law stipulates that young people will be charged at their place of residence, in this case in Berlin. Loud WAZ However, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office is already investigating against them.

See also  Alex Zanardi a year later, the doctor who helped him speaks: "Those decisive minutes"

We will report on this topic on April 4, 2023 in the WDR television: Ruhr local time 7:30 p.m.

You may also like

“The governor is a liar and is doing...

Xi’an International Port Area launched a series of...

BKartA is to be given more powers in...

Latin American leaders will hold economic and trade...

Do not return to Social Security or invent...

Prominent mothers defend themselves against the gender madness...

Leonor del Consuelo Maldonado, “Woman Emblem 2023” –...

Edict 1st. notice Ruben Mendoza Mosquera

Adding New Colors to the “Golden Signboard” of...

Danger ahead: lowered almost to the asphalt: police...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy