It would have been beaten againin one case ending admitted to the hospital. The episode of Sunday 18 December in Treviso, in San Pelajo areawho saw a girl beaten up by her boyfriend José Yeico Rodriguez Ramirez, would therefore not be isolated.

The youngwho entrusted the lawyer Francesco Murgia, came out of intensive care, and in the next few days will be heard by the prosecutor. But in the meantime it has emerged that the latest beating, which landed the boyfriend in handcuffs, would have precedents.



Treviso, kicks in the face of his girlfriend and beating another woman: arrested for attempted murder Mark Philippi

December 19, 2022

In particular, the girl presented herself a year ago at Ca’ Foncello Emergency Department with someone trauma telling about got them by falling down the stairs. In reality, however, those traumas would be the consequences of another beating: she would have been pushed down the stairs. An episode on which the prosecutor wants to clarify, as soon as the young woman is heard, already in the next few days.

As far as we learn the girl would never have denounced her boyfriend, because in love and willing to believe that it would change. In the last period she had convinced herself that she wanted to leave him.

Judge Marco Biagetti, after the arrest carried out by the carabinieri of Treviso, in recent days has decided to hold the 37-year-old South American in prison. The lawyer Olgert Sula has decided to appeal to the judges of the Venice Review court to obtain at least a less afflictive measure than a cell in the Santa Bona prison. The judge did not accept, in the validation of the arrest, the request for Ramirez’s release as he was already burdened by specific precedents. The 37-year-old during interrogation reported that he didn’t want to hurt her and that the facts did not take place as they have emerged up to now.



Based on reconstruction of the carabinieri and witnesses, the victim of the attack and a 22-year-old Colombian friend, with whom he shares the apartment, had spent the night in the foundry room where Ramirez had performed as a deejay. At 7.30 in the morning, they had returned to the apartment of the bartender from Treviso. They had stretched out in bed to rest when, shortly after 8, the bell of the apartment rang.

“It’s me,” Ramirez had said. The two women, not imagining what would happen, had opened the door for him. It was at that point that, once he entered the apartment, the brutal attack had taken place. The Dominican had grabbed her Italian girlfriend by the hair and had slammed her against her wardrobe door, destroying it, before the incredulous eyes of the Colombian. Then he attacked her with punches and kicks. Kicks in the side and punches in her face. Taking advantage of the intervention of her South American friend, the barmaid had managed to go back to the fourth floor and, thanks to a tenant, to raise the alarm to the carabinieri and 118.