salerano

“He seemed out of tune. Celebrating when there is someone close who is suffering is always not very delicate ». Mayor Tea Enrico comments on the decision to cancel the Acoustic time concert, which was to be held today, Friday 29 July. The reference is to the affair involving the former postman Domenico Rebecchi, who shot his wife in the evening between Friday and Saturday, and is currently in prison for attempted murder. Even if his defense, supported by the lawyer Federico Zinetti, focuses on the thesis of the domestic accident.

Enrico explained that he had reiterated the woman on the phone «my closeness and that of all the citizens of Salerano. I reiterated that the population is close to her in this feeling of anger, but also of tenderness towards her. We had a nice chat and we will meet again soon ».

On the investigation front, at the moment, there is no progress. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Ivrea continue to search for the murder weapon, after finding in Rebecchi’s house – where the man was arrested – a hand-crafted pistol and with the serial number abraded, therefore clandestine, and a series of ammunition . It would not be compatible, however, with the weapon that shot the ex-postman’s wife.

So the military continues to search for the weapon he fired. Thrown, probably, in the appurtenances of the courtyard of the house, before the men of the Arma arrived to arrest him.

It also appears that at the time, Rebecchi did not have a valid firearms license. But this is also an aspect that will have to be clarified by the investigations of the judiciary, which maintains the strictest confidentiality on the findings in progress. –