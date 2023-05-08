Home » Attempted rebellion in Chilean prison generates incidents with Mapuche indigenous people
News

Attempted rebellion in Chilean prison generates incidents with Mapuche indigenous people

by admin
Attempted rebellion in Chilean prison generates incidents with Mapuche indigenous people


Santiago de Chile.- Mapuche indigenous prisoners in the Angol prison, in the Araucanía region (central-south), held three officials this morning for more than an hour, as a protest against the suspension of family visits due to the elections constituents this Sunday, which also generated incidents outside the jail.

As reported by the Chilean Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero, the officials were held in one of the modules of the penitentiary center, intended for 17 inmates, and were later released by the Special Services Unit of the Chilean gendarmerie.

Cordero confirmed that the retained officials suffered injuries due to struggles inside the affected module, the magnitude of which is still unknown.

The presidential delegate in La Araucanía, José Montalva, ruled out that the event was a kidnapping, although the Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to collect details of what happened.

The rebellion attempt began, said the minister, as a protest against the suspension of family visits in the prison, a policy that is applied in all prisons on election days.

Elections are being held this Sunday to choose the chamber that will draft a new Constitution that will be held in a referendum in December, in the second attempt in two years to change the current Magna Carta, approved during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The incident sparked incidents outside the prison between relatives of imprisoned Mapuche indigenous people and riot police officers from the Chilean police who were deployed at the scene.

The Araucanía region and other rural areas of the country have been mired in a dispute for decades between groups of the Mapuche people, the largest indigenous ethnic group in Chile, the Chilean state and large forestry companies that exploit ancestral forests.

See also  UN: Bolsonaro in NY, pizza on the street because not vaccinated

In this context, incendiary attacks on machinery and properties are frequent, in a conflict marked by numerous deaths of Mapuche community members, state police, and hunger strikes by indigenous prisoners. EFE

You may also like

Puma becomes official supplier of Formula 1

They maintain deployments to prevent speculation and unjustified...

Chile: Republicans win Council elections with more than...

The Youth Work Special Meeting of the Municipal...

Tried new systems of radio communication with pilots

Armed Forces celebrate Soldier’s Day

Ombudsman requests the release of the rancher Heriberto...

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, details on...

ARENA and the powers that be used the...

Chilling mass assault on hikers on Pan de...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy