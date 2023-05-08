Attempted rebellion in Chilean prison generates incidents with Mapuche indigenous people





Santiago de Chile.- Mapuche indigenous prisoners in the Angol prison, in the Araucanía region (central-south), held three officials this morning for more than an hour, as a protest against the suspension of family visits due to the elections constituents this Sunday, which also generated incidents outside the jail.

As reported by the Chilean Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero, the officials were held in one of the modules of the penitentiary center, intended for 17 inmates, and were later released by the Special Services Unit of the Chilean gendarmerie.

Cordero confirmed that the retained officials suffered injuries due to struggles inside the affected module, the magnitude of which is still unknown.

The presidential delegate in La Araucanía, José Montalva, ruled out that the event was a kidnapping, although the Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to collect details of what happened.

The rebellion attempt began, said the minister, as a protest against the suspension of family visits in the prison, a policy that is applied in all prisons on election days.

Elections are being held this Sunday to choose the chamber that will draft a new Constitution that will be held in a referendum in December, in the second attempt in two years to change the current Magna Carta, approved during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The incident sparked incidents outside the prison between relatives of imprisoned Mapuche indigenous people and riot police officers from the Chilean police who were deployed at the scene.

The Araucanía region and other rural areas of the country have been mired in a dispute for decades between groups of the Mapuche people, the largest indigenous ethnic group in Chile, the Chilean state and large forestry companies that exploit ancestral forests.

In this context, incendiary attacks on machinery and properties are frequent, in a conflict marked by numerous deaths of Mapuche community members, state police, and hunger strikes by indigenous prisoners. EFE