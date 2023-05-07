Attempted robbery at the Urfahranermarkt is said to have been a joke

They did not loot anything, the two threatened young men immediately called the police. The trio is now in jail, police said in a press release on Sunday.

The three boys, a 17-year-old from the Freistadt district and two Hungarian citizens from Linz aged 15 and 17, were caught after a large-scale manhunt and the knife was confiscated. During the interrogation at the weekend, the two from the state capital claimed that the actual murder weapon was made of wood and had been disposed of in the Danube. The 17-year-old from the Freistadt district refused to testify. The police found three ID cards on him that could be assigned to a theft.

