Wednesday March 15, 2023, 9:12 am



Last updated on Wednesday March 15, 2023, 9:18 am

Lahore (Ummat News) Attempts to arrest Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan are going on, the situation has become tense in Lahore including Zaman Park.

Police and Tehreek-e-Insaf activists came face to face once again in Dharmpura area of ​​Lahore, police reached gate number one of Zaman Park.

Intermittent clashes between police and protesters have been going on since last day.

Police are also using shelling and water cannon to disperse the workers while PTI workers are pelting stones.