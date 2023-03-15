Wednesday March 15, 2023, 9:12 am
Last updated on Wednesday March 15, 2023, 9:18 am
Lahore (Ummat News) Attempts to arrest Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan are going on, the situation has become tense in Lahore including Zaman Park.
Police and Tehreek-e-Insaf activists came face to face once again in Dharmpura area of Lahore, police reached gate number one of Zaman Park.
Intermittent clashes between police and protesters have been going on since last day.
Police are also using shelling and water cannon to disperse the workers while PTI workers are pelting stones.
There is a heavy presence of police on the adjacent roads of Zaman Park, the roads leading to Zaman Park have been blocked by placing containers, and there are also armored police vehicles.
A heavy contingent of police has also reached Zaman Park from Sheikhupura and Gujranwala.
See also
These recruitments have been made in Central Bank’s Banking Services Corporation and Security Printing Press, for which the Central Bank’s service rules have been completely ignored.