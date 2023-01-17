Health is the first wealth in life. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that people’s health is an important symbol of national prosperity and national strength.

Today, under the guidance of the “Healthy China” action, Hunan actively implements the “Healthy Hunan” action, continuously deepens the reform of the medical and health system, strives to improve the level of medical and health services, and solves the problems of difficult, expensive, and distant medical services for the masses. The people’s sense of gaining health, happiness, and security have written a chapter in the construction of “Healthy China” in Hunan.

How does the “Healthy Hunan” action make the people’s healthy life have “medical support”? At the two sessions in Hunan, members of the CPPCC Hunan Provincial Committee came back with “good recipes” to speak for the people.

In 2023, the Hunan Provincial Government Work Report proposed to speed up the construction of a healthy Hunan, improve the level of primary medical care; improve the level of regional medical care; improve the level of public health services, and carry out in-depth patriotic health campaigns.

Photo by Xu Shijie, Wu Yinglan, member of the CPPCC Hunan Provincial Committee and director of the Women’s Health Department of Hunan Maternal and Child Health Hospital.

“In 2019, the Hunan Provincial Government proposed a Healthy Hunan Action Plan, with a total of 15 action plans.” Wu Yinglan, member of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the Women’s Health Department of Hunan Maternal and Child Health Hospital, said that in the work of promoting maternal and child health, the most important It is the prevention of “two mortality rates”, “one is the maternal mortality rate, and the other is the mortality rate of children under 5 years old. At present, these two goals have reached the expected goals.”

“The second is the prevention and control of birth defects. There is a prevention and control method for birth defects in Hunan, which is the first in the country.” Wu Yinglan said.

“In terms of healthy Hunan, we have a bottom line, which is life indicators.” Wu Yinglan said that Hunan has established an entire rescue network for critically ill pregnant women. During the new crown epidemic, a lot of work has been done to ensure the safety of pregnant women and children. .

Wu Yinglan said that in the next work, the most important thing is several “elimination” tasks, that is, the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis B, as well as the action to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer and promote HPV medical vaccination for adolescents and women .

Lei Mingsheng, member of Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice president of Zhangjiajie People’s Hospital, director of Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine

As a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference who has been working in the front line of medical clinics for a long time, a member of the Hunan Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the vice president of Zhangjiajie People’s Hospital, and director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Lei Mingsheng introduced that in 2020, Zhangjiajie issued the “Healthy Zhangjiajie Action Implementation Plan” “In addition, the city has also launched the country’s first “tourist doctor” and the country’s first “medical school system” and other projects around the difficulties and obstacles of special groups such as tourists and children. .

“There are many mountainous scenic spots in Hunan. On the basis of the current ground rescue, a complete air medical rescue system must be established to effectively shorten the emergency response time, improve the success rate of rescue, and let the construction of a healthy Hunan benefit the general public.” Lei Lei Mingsheng suggested.

Produced by Hongwang Sa Youth Studio

Related Links:

Immersive | What does a Chinese-style modern village look like?Walk into the two sessions of Hunan to find the answer

Be present at the meeting丨How social security can make happiness more “textured”, listen to the new ideas at the two sessions in Hunan

Be present at the meeting｜How to resolve “educational anxiety” Representatives of the two sessions have “golden ideas”