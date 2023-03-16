An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 shook the Kermadec Islands, an archipelago located in the north of New Zealand, on Thursday, to which the authorities responded by issuing a tsunami risk alert.

The earthquake occurred at 1:56 p.m. (0056 GMT) and its hypocenter was located 22 kilometers deep under the seabed in the Pacific Ocean, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which measures the activity seismic around the world.

The tremor occurred 980 kilometers from Ohonua, in Tonga, and 998 kilometers from the capital of that island country, Nuku’alofa.

For its part, the tsunami warning system of the United States National Weather Service issued a warning about the potential risk of tsunami for the “coasts located up to 300 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake” and forecast waves “less than 0.3 meters above the level of the tide”.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, are unpopulated, except for the staff at the permanently installed base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station.

New Zealand sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanian tectonic plates and records some 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 are powerful enough to be felt.