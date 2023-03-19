Home News Attention: Army helicopter crashed in Chocó; Petro asked to investigate what happened
This Sunday it was learned that a National Army helicopter fell to the ground while carrying out supply operations in the jurisdiction of the city of Quibdó, capital of Chocó, for which the Government asked the authorities to investigate the reasons for the incident.

The precipitation of the Army helicopter was reported by President Gustavo Petro, who indicated that he gave the “order to the authorities to move immediately to the area to attend to the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened.”

According to sources consulted by EL COLOMBIANO, the hypothesis of an engine failure is being handled preliminarily. The crew tried to direct the aircraft towards a clear place to cause the least impact on the population. So far the number of injured or dead is not known because they are waiting for the conflagration to be controlled before they can enter.

The first images that became known of the event were recorded by residents of Chocó, who recorded with their cell phones the last seconds in which the helicopter was in the air, and in the videos it was evident how the device fell, out of control, quickly.

