Home News Attention: As of this Monday, February 13, there will be a road closure north of Popayán – news
News

Attention: As of this Monday, February 13, there will be a road closure north of Popayán – news

by admin
Attention: As of this Monday, February 13, there will be a road closure north of Popayán – news

The measure complies with the traffic management plan North Integration Station – Bellavista sector.

According to Movilidad Futura SAS, as of this Monday, February 13, the Traffic Management Plan will be implemented for the execution of the work of the North Integration Station and Associated Road Connections, due to the temporary closure of the intersection on the south side of Transversal 9N with Calle 62N in Popayán.

As a result, the north side of Transversal 9N will be in double vehicular flow, from 60N street to 62N street.

Additionally, the intervention of the intersection of Transversal 9 with Calle 63N and Carrera 9 will be advanced.

Therefore, drivers are advised to drive with caution, give way to pedestrians and follow the recommendations of traffic regulators.

Before the works in execution, the community must have prudence and patience. In turn, citizens demand from the traffic authorities, organization, order and security. Likewise, the Municipal administration and contractors are asked for agility and compliance in the construction of the section in question.

See also  Commitment to decrease deficit and debt and full support for Ukraine, the Meloni government's business cards in the EU trip

You may also like

The millionaire that a ticket for the Super...

Team members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team...

The National Government will discuss a ceasefire in...

He was ‘caught’ on a stolen motorcycle

Several demolition workers in Fufeng County, Shaanxi Province...

Manchester United move to second in the league...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, February 17,...

What time does Super Bowl LVII start in...

let’s hear each other

goodbye to a hero

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy