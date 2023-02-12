The measure complies with the traffic management plan North Integration Station – Bellavista sector.

According to Movilidad Futura SAS, as of this Monday, February 13, the Traffic Management Plan will be implemented for the execution of the work of the North Integration Station and Associated Road Connections, due to the temporary closure of the intersection on the south side of Transversal 9N with Calle 62N in Popayán.

As a result, the north side of Transversal 9N will be in double vehicular flow, from 60N street to 62N street.

Additionally, the intervention of the intersection of Transversal 9 with Calle 63N and Carrera 9 will be advanced.

Therefore, drivers are advised to drive with caution, give way to pedestrians and follow the recommendations of traffic regulators.

Before the works in execution, the community must have prudence and patience. In turn, citizens demand from the traffic authorities, organization, order and security. Likewise, the Municipal administration and contractors are asked for agility and compliance in the construction of the section in question.