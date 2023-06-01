There is currently breaking news for all BASF shareholders that you absolutely must watch now. It’s all new backgrounds you need to pay attention to. This forecast is extremely important for BASF investors, so we want to show it to you right now:

The German chemical company announced two new partnerships in a very short space of time. On the one hand, BASF announced a partnership with Sulzer Chemtech, together they want to advance the development of technologies for renewable fuels and chemically recycled plastics.

The contribution Attention BASF shareholders: This AMAZING message could now change EVERYTHING – Act urgently because of Friday!!! appeared first leverage speculator.

Read more on: hebelschein-spekulant.de