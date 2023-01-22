Nonconformity on the part of taxi drivers guild continue, this as a consequence of the union’s recent complaints against the strict measures of transit agents in the country’s capital, which according to some drivers of this transport service are being very hard on them.

Faced with a case that broke out last week about a traffic penalty that would have been imposed on a taxi driver and that subsequently caused the immobilization of his vehicle, The discontents of the union began, affirming that they are carrying out a plan to organize a strike of taxi drivers in the city.

The leader of the taxi drivers, Hugo Ospina assured that on January 23 the sit-ins will be held in rejection of the strict measures of traffic agents against the members of this union in Bogotá. Likewise, on previous occasions, Ospina assured that the mobilizations also occur due to the rise in fuel prices, which has visibly affected them.

For his part, the leader of the taxi drivers’ union, Hugo Ospina, recently told KienyKe details of this possibility of unemployment that today is a reality.

“The cost of ethanol and biodiesel production in Colombia must be urgently intervened. There may already be a discount between 1,500 and 2,400 pesos in a gallon of fuels. We are urged that they remove the cost of fuels from the tax algorithms tanker trucks, which are no longer used in the country,” said Ospina.

The union leader added that the Government must respond to Reficar and the Government’s intervention in the company. “The goal is for us to be self-sufficient. Now we have to import gasoline from the Gulf of Mexico with the aggravating factor of the high fuel costs in the country.”

The taxi drivers’ blocking points:

– City of Cali Avenue with 26th Street.

– El Dorado International Airport.

– Secretariat of Mobility of Bogotá, Cl. 13 #37-35.

– Calle 80 at the height of the Guadua bridge.

– 13th Street (El Playón).

– North Highway with 170 street.

– Mayor of Bogota.

– Banderas.

– Calle 40 sur.

– North Portal.

– Tunal Portal.

– Portal July 20.

-km. 4 via La Calera.