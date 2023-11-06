Home » Attention: CISAC reveals World Collections Report 2023
Attention: CISAC reveals World Collections Report 2023

Global collections increased by 26.7% to €12.1 billion in 2022

Global collections for creators worldwide reached an all-time high of €12.1 billion in 2022, recording record growth of 26.7% and a full recovery after the pandemic.

This strong increase is explained by the solid global recovery of live shows and public performance after the pandemic, associated with continued and vigorous growth in digital revenues. In 2022, global collections reached their highest level in history and were 19.8% above their pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Royalties generated by the live and public performance sector – mainly from concerts, background music, exhibitions and theaters – increased by 69.9% in 2022 thanks to the resumption of festivals, musical tours and the reopening of businesses.

Download the full report here.

