Around 7:44 p.m. this Monday, January 6, a strong tremor was registered in Colombia. According to the first reports of the Colombian Geological Service, its magnitude was 3.7. The epicenter took place in the municipality of Pasca, Cundinamarca, being felt in neighboring places such as Sibaté and Silvania. Users on social networks also confirmed noticing it strongly in Bogotá.

News in Development…