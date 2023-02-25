Home News Attention! Some neighborhoods of Santa Marta will be without power this Sunday
News

by admin
These works were coordinated with the area’s network operator, Air-e, who confirmed that De-energization of the following sectors is required at the following times:

7:30 am to 8:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm Villa del Carmen, Cañaveral Condominium, Villa del Mar, El Parque, Villa Lucy, San Pedro Alejandrino, January 20, Urb. Los Laureles, Urb. Brisas del Caribe, Urb. Villa Trinidad, Urb. El Piñón, Ciudadela July 29 , Urb. Los Faroles, Santa Ana, Villa Marbella, Villa Universitaria, Villa Marina, Villa Rosalia, Mayor, El Trébol, Las Américas, May 1, Manzanares, María Eugenia, Corea, Colinas del Pando, Villa Victoria, Pastrana, 19 April, Martinete, Citadel July 29.

• 8:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m. Las Acacias, Altos Simón Bolívar, Citadel July 29, San José, El Pando, Colinas del Pando, San José del Pando, La Lucha, May 1, Walls of Pando, Las Murallas, Las Colinas and Villa Lucy.

With the execution of these works, we reiterate our commitment to the provision of the transmission and connection service of electrical energy in the Colombian Caribbean Region.

