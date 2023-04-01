Home News Attention: strong explosions are registered in Bogotá
Attention: strong explosions are registered in Bogotá

Several explosions on Carrera 7th with Calle 127 in Bogotá alerted citizens who, frightened, began to publish videos about what happened.

According to several users on social networks, there were power outages in the buildings surrounding the detonations, the Bogotá Metropolitan Police stated that the explosions were due to a transformer that was manipulated by a street inhabitant.

Statements given to the newspaper El Tiempo, the Police stated: “The area is secured, with slow pace due to the presence of the emergency vehicle. The area is secured so that Enel can make a presence to control the situation.” The person who handled the transformer is being treated and was taken by ambulance to a care center to treat the burns caused after the event.

News in development.

See also  Drake, on a TransMilenio ride in Bogotá?

