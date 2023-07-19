Attention! Sudden flooding of the Cauca river is reported – news

According to a communication from the Florida II hydroelectric plant (PCH), on the afternoon of this Tuesday, July 18, there is a sudden flooding of the Cauca River, which has been descending from Puracé and is expected to soon reach Popayán.

The gates of Florida II are already 100% open and cannot cope, the water is passing over them. The Ideam sight is 1.20, so field monitoring is requested so that relief agencies help by monitoring the Torre Molinos bridge, north of Popayán, and at different points, alerting the community that it is pending eventual alert call.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

