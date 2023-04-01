Around 5:20 in the afternoon this Friday, March 31, the health reform was filed. It had the signatures of the Conservative Party and the U. This, despite confirming the refusal to support the document by their directors. Now, the text will be debated in the Seventh Commission of the Congress.

“As president of Commission VII, I have just received the filing of the paper on the health reform, arranged with the benches of the Conservative and U parties. Ready to carry out the best possible reform for the health of ColombiansAgmeth Escaf said.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro tweeted: “The paper was settled in the seventh commission of the health reform with the signatures of conservatives, the Historical Pact, the U, the commons, the Peace bench and the Greens.”

